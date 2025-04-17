Short Interest in Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Declines By 67.9%

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the March 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Danske Bank A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DNKEY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 29,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,091. Danske Bank A/S has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 41.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danske Bank A/S Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7642 dividend. This is a positive change from Danske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Danske Bank A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.50%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

