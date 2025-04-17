Short Interest in Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Increases By 95.3%

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 95.3% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Dr. Martens Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DOCMF remained flat at $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday. Dr. Martens has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80.

About Dr. Martens

Featured Stories

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

