Short Interest in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Declines By 37.3%

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the March 15th total of 8,750,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 366.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXC stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $14.36. 1,230,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,019. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $24.83.

DXC Technology last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

