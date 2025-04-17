Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Increases By 55.0%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the March 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 78,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $217,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

ETX traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,232. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $19.44.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0782 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

