Short Interest in Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Decreases By 54.5%

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EVVTY traded up $2.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.86. The stock had a trading volume of 45,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,607. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.86. Evolution AB has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $124.27.

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses online casino systems to gaming operators in Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers casino games and live game shows under the Evolution brand; online slot games under the NetEnt brand name; and casino games and software comprising jackpot system, a smart spins bonus management application, and tournaments gamification under the Red Tiger brand.

