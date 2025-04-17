Short Interest in Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Decreases By 54.5%

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Evolution AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EVVTY traded up $2.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.86. The stock had a trading volume of 45,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,607. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.86. Evolution AB has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $124.27.
About Evolution AB (publ)
