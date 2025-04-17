Short Interest in Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Decreases By 54.9%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the March 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Falcon Oil & Gas Trading Down 2.9 %
OTCMKTS:FOLGF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. 45,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,083. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.
Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile
