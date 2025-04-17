Short Interest in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Declines By 38.6%

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the March 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 681,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First American Financial

First American Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

First American Financial stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.24. The stock had a trading volume of 592,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,358. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $70.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.99.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.22. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that First American Financial will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First American Financial

In other news, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $200,202.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,299.25. This represents a 11.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 12,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $815,006.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,586,795.36. This trade represents a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,707 shares of company stock worth $8,136,565 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First American Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 96,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 29,324 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 15.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,476,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

(Get Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.