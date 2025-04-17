Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Expands By 188.9%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 188.9% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 143,700.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FEX traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.34. The company had a trading volume of 22,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,842. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.62. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $88.06 and a 1 year high of $113.17.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2989 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.