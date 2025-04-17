Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Expands By 141.7%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 141.7% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

RFDI opened at $65.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.40. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $68.45.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.2993 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $733,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

