Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Expands By 141.7%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 141.7% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
RFDI opened at $65.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.40. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $68.45.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.2993 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Company Profile
The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.
