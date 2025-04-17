Short Interest in GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF) Rises By 84.8%

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,109,800 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the March 15th total of 600,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
GCC Price Performance
Shares of GCWOF stock remained flat at $8.76 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. GCC has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $12.00.
About GCC
