Short Interest in Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Increases By 300.0%

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hannover Rück Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $52.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $54.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HVRRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hannover Rück to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays raised Hannover Rück to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.

