Short Interest in Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Expands By 98.9%

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 834,300 shares, a growth of 98.9% from the March 15th total of 419,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Trading Down 0.9 %
OTCMKTS:HNHPF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.10. 86,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,270. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile
