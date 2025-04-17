Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Rises By 176.7%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 176.7% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Iberdrola Stock Up 2.1 %
IBDRY traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.99. The company had a trading volume of 72,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,210. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.51. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $47.61 and a 12 month high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.
Iberdrola Company Profile
