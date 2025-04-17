Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Rises By 176.7%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 176.7% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Iberdrola Stock Up 2.1 %

IBDRY traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.99. The company had a trading volume of 72,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,210. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.51. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $47.61 and a 12 month high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

