Short Interest in Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Increases By 200.0%

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
ICHBF remained flat at $9.92 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $9.92.
About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.
