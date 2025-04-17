Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Increases By 117.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 117.2% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,825. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.85. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $26.58.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1359 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSJU. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 273,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 129,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 79,979 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,019,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.