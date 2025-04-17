Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Increases By 117.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 117.2% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,825. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.85. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $26.58.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1359 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
