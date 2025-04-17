Short Interest in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Drops By 56.5%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the March 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Price Performance

PTH traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.03. 1,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,753. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.40. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.63. The stock has a market cap of $102.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 366.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

