Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Grows By 241.3%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, an increase of 241.3% from the March 15th total of 49,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

KBWY opened at $15.47 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $202.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

