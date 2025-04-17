Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Grows By 241.3%

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2025

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, an increase of 241.3% from the March 15th total of 49,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

KBWY opened at $15.47 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $202.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000.

About Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.