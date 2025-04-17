Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Grows By 241.3%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, an increase of 241.3% from the March 15th total of 49,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
KBWY opened at $15.47 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $202.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF
The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Goldman Sachs Just Revealed What’s Next for Markets
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Buy the Boeing Dip Even on Tariff and Bans?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks Set to Pop After Tariff Fears Fade
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.