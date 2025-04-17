Short Interest in IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Expands By 156.6%

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a growth of 156.6% from the March 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOBT. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in IO Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of IO Biotech by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IO Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in IO Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IO Biotech alerts:

IO Biotech Stock Down 3.4 %

IOBT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.86. 41,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,007. IO Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded IO Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of IO Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IO Biotech

About IO Biotech

(Get Free Report)

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.