Short Interest in Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Expands By 100.0%

Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Molten Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRWXF remained flat at $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. Molten Ventures has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $5.65.

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

