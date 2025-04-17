Short Interest in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Expands By 56.1%

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the March 15th total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Motorsport Games Stock Up 66.0 %

NASDAQ MSGM traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,645,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,291. Motorsport Games has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.02.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. Motorsport Games had a return on equity of 215.50% and a net margin of 52.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motorsport Games stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorsport Games Inc. ( NASDAQ:MSGM Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Motorsport Games as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

