Short Interest in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Expands By 56.1%

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the March 15th total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Motorsport Games Stock Up 66.0 %
NASDAQ MSGM traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,645,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,291. Motorsport Games has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.02.
Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. Motorsport Games had a return on equity of 215.50% and a net margin of 52.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.
Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.
