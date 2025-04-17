Short Interest in Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Declines By 41.0%

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 494,500 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the March 15th total of 838,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nufarm Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NUFMF remained flat at $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. Nufarm has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.51.

About Nufarm

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Crop Protection and Seed Technologies segments. The Crop Protection segment solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and diseases.

