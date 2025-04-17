Short Interest in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Grows By 208.3%

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a growth of 208.3% from the March 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer High Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHT. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,705 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance

Pioneer High Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.31. 43,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,106. Pioneer High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79.

Pioneer High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pioneer High Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

