Short Interest in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Rises By 63.1%

Apr 17th, 2025

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the March 15th total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Principal Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

PY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,180. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $281.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.98. Principal Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $52.63.

Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1781 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NFP Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Principal Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Value ETF by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Principal Value ETF by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Principal Value ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC grew its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the period.

Principal Value ETF Company Profile

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Stories

