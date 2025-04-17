Short Interest in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Rises By 63.1%

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the March 15th total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Principal Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
PY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,180. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $281.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.98. Principal Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $52.63.
Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1781 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.
Principal Value ETF Company Profile
The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
