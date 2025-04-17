Short Interest in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Rises By 63.1%

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the March 15th total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Principal Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

PY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,180. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $281.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.98. Principal Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $52.63.

Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1781 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Value ETF

Principal Value ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NFP Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Principal Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Value ETF by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Principal Value ETF by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Principal Value ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC grew its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the period.

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

