Short Interest in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Declines By 71.1%

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the March 15th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Research Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Research Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Research Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of RSSS opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.61. Research Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Research Solutions will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides research cloud-based software-as-a-service software platform and related services to corporate, academic, government and individual researchers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides Discover platform that facilitates search discovery across virtually all scientific, technical, and medical (STM) articles available, including free basic search solutions and advanced search tools, which include the Resolute.ai and scite.ai products, a tools that allows for searching and identifying relevant research and find insights in other datasets adjacent to STM content, such as clinical trial, patent, life science and medtech regulatory information, competitor and technology landscape insights in addition to searching the customer’s internal datasets.

