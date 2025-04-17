Short Interest in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM) Declines By 40.9%

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OZEM traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,752. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 million and a PE ratio of 25.02. Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $29.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OZEM. Embree Financial Group raised its stake in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $933,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $948,000.

About Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF

The Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (OZEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies from around the world involved in pharmaceutical drugs and supplements used for weight management. OZEM was launched on May 21, 2024 and is issued by Roundhill.

