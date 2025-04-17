Short Interest in SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE) Decreases By 52.1%

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SaverOne 2014 Price Performance

SVRE stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. SaverOne 2014 has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $208.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get SaverOne 2014 alerts:

SaverOne 2014 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users.

Receive News & Ratings for SaverOne 2014 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SaverOne 2014 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.