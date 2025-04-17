Short Interest in SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE) Decreases By 52.1%

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
SaverOne 2014 Price Performance
SVRE stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. SaverOne 2014 has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $208.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
SaverOne 2014 Company Profile
