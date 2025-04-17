Short Interest in Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Decreases By 40.3%

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the March 15th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Scorpio Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SRCRF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,042. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. Scorpio Gold has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.23.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

