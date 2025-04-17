Short Interest in Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Decreases By 40.3%

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the March 15th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Scorpio Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SRCRF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,042. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. Scorpio Gold has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.23.
Scorpio Gold Company Profile
