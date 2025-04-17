Short Interest in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Rises By 53.6%

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the March 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.15. The company had a trading volume of 37,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,507. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $665.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.57.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th.
Institutional Trading of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.