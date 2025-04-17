Short Interest in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Rises By 53.6%

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the March 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.15. The company had a trading volume of 37,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,507. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $665.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th.

Institutional Trading of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

