Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Decreases By 50.9%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the March 15th total of 78,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 333,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BKGFY opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $15.11.

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

