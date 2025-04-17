Short Interest in Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Drops By 66.7%

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Truxton Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TRUX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.45. 402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839. The firm has a market cap of $211.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.40. Truxton has a 52 week low of $61.59 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter.

Truxton Dividend Announcement

About Truxton

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Truxton’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

