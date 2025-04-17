Short Interest in US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Increases By 90.9%

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

UTRE opened at $49.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.17. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.1647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 3-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-year tenor on the yield curve.

