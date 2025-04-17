Short Interest in Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Drops By 71.7%

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 959,100 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the March 15th total of 3,391,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Yamada Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YMDAF remained flat at $2.89 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. Yamada has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

Yamada Company Profile

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer electronics retailing activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Denki business, Housing, Finance, and Environmental segments. The Denki business segment sells home appliances, such as televisions, refrigerators, and washing machines, as well as home information appliances comprising personal computers, and mobile phones.

