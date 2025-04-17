Short Interest in Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Drops By 71.7%

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 959,100 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the March 15th total of 3,391,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Yamada Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS YMDAF remained flat at $2.89 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. Yamada has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.
Yamada Company Profile
