SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIBN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 7.22. The stock has a market cap of $565.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.02.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $49.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.87 million. On average, analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,311 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $46,850.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,453.25. The trade was a 1.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $44,229.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,574.92. This trade represents a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,776 shares of company stock worth $96,644 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,953,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,392,000 after purchasing an additional 350,970 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,378,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,341,000 after buying an additional 236,167 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 841,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after buying an additional 220,555 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in SI-BONE by 332.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 264,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 203,361 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,721,000 after acquiring an additional 190,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

