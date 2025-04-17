Sibanye Stillwater Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 10,483 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 200% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,494 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.70 to $5.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sibanye Stillwater

Institutional Trading of Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SBSW opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.08. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $5.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.