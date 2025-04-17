Sidoti Csr Issues Positive Outlook for TSE:KEI Earnings

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 16th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

KEI stock opened at C$9.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.28. Kolibri Global Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$247.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 2.32.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

