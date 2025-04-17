Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Shares Down 14.3% – What’s Next?

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 14.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,904,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 327% from the average session volume of 446,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sienna Resources Stock Down 14.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$5.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Sienna Resources

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

