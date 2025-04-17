Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 441,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 536,938 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $76,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 328.2% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $186.00 price objective on Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.39.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $148.21 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.34 and a fifty-two week high of $190.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 115.70%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

