Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the March 15th total of 160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.
Sino Land Price Performance
SNLAF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.93. Sino Land has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14.
About Sino Land
