Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the March 15th total of 160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Sino Land Price Performance

SNLAF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.93. Sino Land has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14.

Get Sino Land alerts:

About Sino Land

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.