Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,341,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,803,915,000 after purchasing an additional 562,783 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,630,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,289 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,098,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $452,135,000 after buying an additional 267,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,206,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $372,727,000 after buying an additional 63,216 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,502,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,642,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.33. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.93 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.89%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

