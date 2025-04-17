SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Stephens

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Stephens from $62.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 146.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Williams Trading set a $41.00 target price on SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on SM Energy from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.72. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $51.94.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $852.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.44 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 28.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.36 per share, with a total value of $226,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,591.76. This trade represents a 91.31 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 172.8% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 80.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

