Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $332.00, but opened at $315.64. Snap-on shares last traded at $309.66, with a volume of 98,849 shares changing hands.

The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.31). Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Snap-on from $358.00 to $349.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Snap-on

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total transaction of $2,179,212.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,817.17. The trade was a 96.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total value of $2,325,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,310,898.80. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,011 shares of company stock valued at $12,116,859. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-on

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $332.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.