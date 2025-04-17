Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at DA Davidson

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Macquarie began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.51.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $146.05 on Monday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $194.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.73 and its 200 day moving average is $153.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $2,324,662.34. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 308,164 shares in the company, valued at $56,045,786.68. The trade was a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 127,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $22,427,283.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,418,276.25. This represents a 39.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,589 shares of company stock worth $82,405,796 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,637,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,230,000 after buying an additional 3,662,671 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,950,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,108,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,425 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $750,572,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,742,000 after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

