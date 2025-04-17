Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Update

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 69.1% from the March 15th total of 9,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Socket Mobile Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SCKT opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Socket Mobile has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Socket Mobile stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Free Report) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Socket Mobile worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.