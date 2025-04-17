SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Barclays

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SEDG. Morgan Stanley upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Glj Research raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.63. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $64.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33.

In other news, Chairman More Avery bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 274,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,760,348.60. This trade represents a 12.27 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,953,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,370,000 after buying an additional 641,915 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 874,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 564,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 144,733 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

