Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is a 1.9% increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Sonoco Products has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years. Sonoco Products has a payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $6.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Trading Down 1.3 %

Sonoco Products stock opened at $43.45 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.97.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Haley acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.76 per share, with a total value of $140,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,772.08. This trade represents a 19.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Howard Coker purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,237,026.50. This represents a 4.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SON. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sonoco Products

About Sonoco Products

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.