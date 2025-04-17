South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 61,024 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 38,556 shares.The stock last traded at $32.30 and had previously closed at $30.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of South Plains Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of South Plains Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

South Plains Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $521.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.02.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.29. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 17.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

South Plains Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Noe G. Valles bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 486,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,052,421. This represents a 25.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 15,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $550,411.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 854,818 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,454.42. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,613 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Plains Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 200.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 117,207 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Recommended Stories

