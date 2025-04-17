SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,565 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $14,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,531,000 after purchasing an additional 93,312 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,448,000 after buying an additional 52,042 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 851,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,703,000 after purchasing an additional 139,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SouthState by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,812,000 after buying an additional 37,796 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in SouthState during the fourth quarter worth about $67,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SSB. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of SouthState in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James raised SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SouthState from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.90.

In other SouthState news, CAO Sara Arana sold 1,991 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $200,652.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,433.86. The trade was a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 6,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $707,241.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,447.03. This represents a 16.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $84.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $70.68 and a 12 month high of $114.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

