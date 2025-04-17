SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,299 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $84.18 on Thursday. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $70.68 and a twelve month high of $114.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.30 and a 200-day moving average of $99.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

SSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

In other news, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 6,531 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $707,241.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,447.03. The trade was a 16.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Stacy Smith bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.60 per share, for a total transaction of $290,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,514.40. This represents a 9.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

