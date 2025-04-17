SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after acquiring an additional 60,504,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,109,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,499 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,427,000 after purchasing an additional 606,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of GLD opened at $307.47 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $210.71 and a 52 week high of $308.39. The firm has a market cap of $92.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.79 and a 200-day moving average of $257.62.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.