SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2025

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTIGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,109,793 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 2,589,904 shares.The stock last traded at $28.46 and had previously closed at $28.41.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPTI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.