SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,109,793 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 2,589,904 shares.The stock last traded at $28.46 and had previously closed at $28.41.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.23.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPTI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.